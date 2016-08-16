Maria Jordan Promoted to VP at Bravo, Oxygen

Maria Jordan was named VP, financial planning & analysis at Bravo & Oxygen Media.

Jordan had been overseeing the financial planning & analysis group at Bravo and now adds Oxygen to her responsibilities.

She continues to report to Holly Tang, chief financial officer at Bravo & Oxygen Media, part of NBCUniversal.

Jordan joined NBCU in 2005 as an analyst for NBC and Telemundo local media. She began her career at IBM.