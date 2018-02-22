Margaret Brennan Named ‘Face the Nation’ Anchor

Margaret Brennan has been named anchor of Face the Nationon CBS. She joined CBS News in 2012 and has been White House and senior foreign affairs correspondent since 2017. She starts in the role Sunday, Feb. 25, and will continue as senior foreign affairs correspondent based in Washington.

“Face the Nation is one of the longest-running traditions in television,” said David Rhodes, CBS News president. “Margaret’s coverage of the White House and the world make her the ideal moderator for this legendary CBS News franchise at this moment in time.”

John Dickerson was the Face the Nation moderator, and began as a co-host on CBS This Morning Jan. 10.

“Margaret's ability to ask newsmakers tough but fair questions in a deft and respectful manner, her sharp news instincts, and her tremendous ability to make complicated subjects understandable make her the perfect person to lead us into the next chapter of the broadcast,” said Mary Hager, executive producer of Face the Nation. “The entire Face the Nation team is thrilled she's taking over the anchor spot.”

Brennan graduated from the University of Virginia in 2002, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in foreign affairs and Middle East studies with a minor in Arabic. As a Fulbright-Hays Scholar, she studied Arabic at Yarmouk University in Irbid, Jordan.

“Both domestically and globally, news is breaking at an unrelenting pace,” said Brennan. “Face the Nation has long been the place that viewers across the country rely on to make sense of it all by cutting through the noise to break down what matters and how it affects our daily lives. I am deeply honored and excited to carry on Face the Nation’s tradition of helping provide this crucial context to our viewers.”