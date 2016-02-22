Marenzi Heads Up Entertainment Sales at IMG

Gary Marenzi has been tapped for the new position of head of entertainment sales and partnerships at talent management outfit IMG. Marenzi will work out of Beverly Hills and London, overseeing global sales for entertainment programming. Marenzi was previously president of Paramount International Television, MGM Worldwide Television and UIP Pay Television; most recently he ran the consultancy Marenzi & Associates.

“IMG is uniquely positioned to handle our clients’ global sales needs across all forms of content,” said Ioris Francini, president of IMG Media. “We are proud of our recent successes, and see a tremendous growth opportunity for high-quality scripted and non-scripted entertainment programming. We are fortunate to have Gary join us to lead this initiative.”

IMG, a force in sports and fashion talent, live events and branded entertainment, is pushing further into entertainment sales. It engineered the sales campaign for recently premiered BBC-AMC series The Night Manager, negotiating deals for the series to be licensed around the world.

“It’s an honor to join IMG’s team, and I look forward to crafting and delivering the highest quality entertainment experiences for our clients worldwide,” said Marenzi.