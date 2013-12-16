Marco Bresaz to Head Unscripted Programming for AMC

Marco Bresaz has been appointed VP of unscripted programming at AMC, the network announced Monday.

Bresaz, who succeeds Ari Mark, joins AMC from its sister network, Sundance Channel, where he was VP of original programming and development.

Mark left AMC last week to oversee unscripted programming at Xbox Entertainment Studios.

As head of unscripted at AMC, Bresaz will oversee a slate of shows that includes Talking Dead, the live aftershow for The Walking Dead; Comic Book Men; Small Town Security; Freakshow; and the upcoming Game of Arms.

Prior to his time at Sundance Channel, Bresaz worked in programming and development at TV Land, Spike TV, and ABC Daytime, respectively. At TV Land he was part of that network's venture into original programming with series such as Hot in Cleveland.