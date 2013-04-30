Marcheschi Named Conde Nast VP, Television Scripted Series
Gina Marcheschi has been named VP, television scripted
series at Conde Nast Entertainment, the company announced Tuesday. She will
head up the development of the company's scripted television series, reporting
to Conde Nast Entertainment president Dawn Ostroff.
"Gina has an extensive and entrepreneurial background
in both television and film production," said Ostroff. "Her knowledge
and expertise in developing projects for both domestic and international
television audiences makes her an invaluable asset to the CNE as we build our
television business."
Prior to joining Conde Nast, Marcheschi oversaw the
development of HBO series such as In Treatment, Boardwalk Empire
and How to Make It in America for Leverage Management, and continued to
develop series for HBO, BBC and Fox International Channels as a senior VP at
Caryn Mandabach Productions.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.