Marcheschi Named Conde Nast VP, Television Scripted Series

Gina Marcheschi has been named VP, television scripted

series at Conde Nast Entertainment, the company announced Tuesday. She will

head up the development of the company's scripted television series, reporting

to Conde Nast Entertainment president Dawn Ostroff.





"Gina has an extensive and entrepreneurial background

in both television and film production," said Ostroff. "Her knowledge

and expertise in developing projects for both domestic and international

television audiences makes her an invaluable asset to the CNE as we build our

television business."





Prior to joining Conde Nast, Marcheschi oversaw the

development of HBO series such as In Treatment, Boardwalk Empire

and How to Make It in America for Leverage Management, and continued to

develop series for HBO, BBC and Fox International Channels as a senior VP at

Caryn Mandabach Productions.