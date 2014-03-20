March Madness: TruTV Continues Record Start to Tournament

TruTV continued to reap the ratings benefits of airing the "First Four" round of the NCAA Tournament.

Wednesday's game between Iowa and Tennessee averaged 2.2 million viewers, breaking the record for most-watched "First Four" game set by Tuesday night's coverage of NC State-Xavier (1.7 million). The early-game of the Wednesday doubleheader between Cal Poly and Texas Southern drew 1.2 million viewers.

TruTV averaged 1.7 million viewers across both games, making it the most-watched "First Four" night since the new format began in 2011.

The 2014 NCAA Tournament kicked into high gear on Thursday with second round coverage spread across truTV, TNT, TBS and CBS.