March Madness: Saturday's Alright For Viewing

Syracuse fell and March Madness ratings soared on Saturday.

Turner Sports and CBS Sports' coverage of the 2014 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship on March 22 averaged 10 million viewers, up 9% from the 9.1 million viewers during the corresponding day of the 2013 tourney, according to Nielsen fast nationals data and the best on the first Saturday of the event since 1993. The corresponding 6.1 rating/14 share was up 5% from the 5.8/12 in 2013.

Collectively, TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV averaged 8.8 million viewers through the first five days of the 2014 version of March Madness, 7% more than the 8.2 million in 2013, according to Nielsen, and the most since 1991, when the tournament expanded to four telecast windows for the entire day. This year’s tournament averaged a 5.7 rating/13 share, up 6% from 2013’s 5.4/12.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.