March Madness on Turner, CBS Starting March 19

March Madness starts March 19, with CBS and Turner splitting the games. All 67 games of the NCAA basketball championship will be televised on either CBS, TBS, TNT or TruTV.

The Final Four is April 6 and the national championship happens April 8 in Minneapolis. The final takes place on CBS. Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and reporter Tracy Wolfson call the Final Four and national championship for the fifth consecutive year.

Jim Jackson calls games in rounds 1 and 2 alongside Brad Nessler, Steve Lavin and Evan Washburn. Rules analyst Gene Steratore offers officiating analysis in studio from the First Four games through the Final Four.

Ernie Johnson and Greg Gumbel host studio coverage from the CBS Broadcast Center in New York during the first full week of the tournament, joined by Charles Barkley, Clark Kellogg and Kenny Smith. Johnson will host studio coverage from Atlanta during the second week, while Gumbel will anchor coverage from CBS Studios.

Studio coverage from Turner Studios in Atlanta, hosted by Casey Stern during the first week, will feature Brendan Haywood, Seth Davis and Candace Parker. Wally Szczerbiak will offer studio coverage from New York and Adam Zucker will provide game updates.

Mobile app NCAA March Madness Live offers direct access to all games in the college basketball championship.



Turner airs the Final Four and finals in 2020.





