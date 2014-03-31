March Madness: NCAA Tournament Stays Strong Through Regionals

CBS and Turner continue to net ratings gains for the 2014 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship.

Through the second weekend of the tournament -- which saw Wisconsin, Florida, Kentucky and UConn punch their ticket to North Texas – CBS and Turner Sports are averaging 9.8 million viewers. That puts this year’s tournament on track to have the best viewership since 1993.

The 2014 NCAA Tournament culminates this weekend with the Final Four from AT&T Stadium in North Texas, with TBS having the honors this year. Overall top-seeded Florida take on UConn in the early game at 6:09 p.m. ET with Wisconsin facing off against Kentucky in the nightcap at 8:49 p.m. ET (or 30 minutes after the first game).

TBS will air the national broadcast with TNT and truTV airing localized “teamcasts.” Announcers and pregame show hosts for those telecasts should be announced this week.