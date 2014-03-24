March Madness: Most-Watched Opening Week Since 1993

The NCAA Men's Basketball Championship posted its best viewership for its first week since 1993, according to Nielsen.

Coverage across CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV averaged 9.2 million viewers, up 4% from the same period last year. Through its first six days, the tournament is also averaging a 5.9 HH rating, up 2% over 2013, and tied with 1998 as the highest rating for the opening week of the tournament in 17 years.

The tournament continues Thursday and throughout the weekend with the Regional Semifinals and Finals on CBS and TBS.