March Madness Measures: CBS, Turner Post Double-Digit Audience, Demo Gains

Five days in and CBS and Turner Sports continue to post double-digit

gains with their exclusive coverage of the 2011 NCAA Division I Men's

Basketball Championship.

Aggregating the March Madness audience, TBS,

CBS, TNT and TruTV averaged a 5.1 U.S. household rating/12 share, an

11% improvement from CBS's coverage of the tourney in 2010, according to

Nielsen Fast Nationals data. The four networks averaged 7.83 million

viewers, including the First Four contests on March 15-16, marking a 12%

gain over CBS's 7 million watchers at that stage of the action a year

ago.

TBS, CBS, TNT and TruTV combined on March 19 to deliver a 5.9

rating/14 share, a 9% increase over CBS's 5.4/13 in 2010. The networks

also scored 9.3 million total viewers, 11% more than the 8.4 million at

the corresponding stage in 2010.

