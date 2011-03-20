March Madness Measures: CBS, Turner Post Double-Digit Audience, Demo Gains
Five days in and CBS and Turner Sports continue to post double-digit
gains with their exclusive coverage of the 2011 NCAA Division I Men's
Basketball Championship.
Aggregating the March Madness audience, TBS,
CBS, TNT and TruTV averaged a 5.1 U.S. household rating/12 share, an
11% improvement from CBS's coverage of the tourney in 2010, according to
Nielsen Fast Nationals data. The four networks averaged 7.83 million
viewers, including the First Four contests on March 15-16, marking a 12%
gain over CBS's 7 million watchers at that stage of the action a year
ago.
TBS, CBS, TNT and TruTV combined on March 19 to deliver a 5.9
rating/14 share, a 9% increase over CBS's 5.4/13 in 2010. The networks
also scored 9.3 million total viewers, 11% more than the 8.4 million at
the corresponding stage in 2010.
