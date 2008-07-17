March Madness in July at CBS College Sports Network

CBS College Sports Network will reair all 63 games from the 2008 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship in their entirety when it tips off “NCAA March Madness Rewind” Monday, July 21 at noon (EST).

Among the highlights: Western Kentucky’s 101-99 overtime upset victory over Drake will air Wednesday, July 23 at 10 p.m.; UCLA’s 51-49 squeaker over Texas A&M is set for Sunday, July 27 at 4 p.m.; Stanford’s 82-81 overtime victory over Marquette will be presented that same day at 6 p.m.; and Davidson’s 74-70 shocker over Georgetown will air Monday, July 28 at 9 p.m.

The National Championship Game -- won by Kansas in overtime over Memphis -- will air twice: Friday, Aug. 1 at 10 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 2 at 6 p.m.