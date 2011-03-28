March Madness: 12.6 Million Watch VCU, Kentucky Complete Final Four

CBS's coverage of the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship on March 27 averaged 12.6 million total viewers, the most for a Sunday regional final since 2005.

Black Rock's presentation of VCU upsetting Kansas and Kentucky outlasting North Carolina to join Butler and Connecticut at the Final Four in Houston on Saturday was up 6% from the 11.9 million watchers for the same day of the 2010 tourney, according to Nielsen data. It matched the 7.6 U.S. household rating/16 share that CBS scored last year on the corresponding Sunday.

This year's 12.6 million marked the highest viewer average for the Sunday regional finals since 2005, which featured UNC-Wisconsin and Michigan State-Kentucky, in a double overtime affair.





