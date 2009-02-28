March 2-8: Double 'Bachelor' Finale, B&C Competetive Television Summit, 'Nip/Tick' Finale and More...

Monday, Mar. 2

Six weeks of constant champagne drinking, no working and being flown to exotic locations for fantasy dates seems to be the recipe for instant, never-lasting love. See which young lady gets the final rose and a marriage proposal from Jason Mesnick in the much-anticipated season finale of The Bachelor on ABC at 8 p.m. Or get a dose of real, real life, with the Documentary Channel’s premiere of Alpert: Music For Your Eyes, about the paintings and sculptures of musician and record producer Herb Alpert at 9 p.m. From the world of the arts, to the world of business, follow the lives of young black urban professionals in the premiere of Harlem Heights at 10.m. on BET.



Tuesday, Mar. 3

Make a deal with the devil and tune into the second season premiere of Reaper on The CW at 8 p.m. Being a bounty hunter for the devil seems like an ideal career compared to those on Discovery’s Dirty Jobs. The season finale airs at 9 p.m. For a look into another dirty job with ethically unclean people, check out the fifth season finale of Nip/Tuck on FX at 10 p.m. Wait, there’s more…Monday’s The Bachelor finale and After the Rose reunion was apparently so dramatic that for the first time ever an After The Rose: Part 2 was added at 10 p.m. on ABC.



Wednesday, Mar. 4

It’s time for B&C’s 8th annual Competitive Television Summit held at the Orlando Airport Crowne Plaza Hotel in Orlando, Fla. Keynote speakers include Hearst-Argyle’s David Barrett, Raycom Media’s Paul McTear and StarCom/MediaVest’s Maribeth Papuga. Over on the West Coast, The Hollywood Radio and Television Society presents The Cable Chiefs Newsmaker Luncheon at 12:30 p.m. at Hyatt Regency Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. Come hear about the state of the cable industry from panelists such as MTV’s Doug Herzog, HBO’s Michael Lombardo and Lifetime’s Andrea Wong, among others.



Thursday, Mar. 5

Getting the approval of Simon Cowell is something to celebrate. Join Fox at the American Idol top-12 party honoring the lucky contestants at Area in Los Angeles at 7 p.m. After the party, wind down with the Burn Notice finale at 10 p.m. on USA. Will star-crossed spooks Michael and Fi finally make a connection?



Friday, Mar. 6

The American Women in Radio & Television Women’s Media Forum, designed to educate future female leaders, begins at the Embassy Suites Washington, D.C. hotel. Lara Logan, chief foreign affairs correspondent for CBS News, kicks off the event sharing first-hand experiences fighting stereotypes and reporting from the battle zones at 8:30 a.m.



Saturday, Mar. 7

Aspiring models in D.C., come one, come 5’7” and under. For the first time, the producers of America’s Next Top Model are casting for shorter women to compete for the top prize. The location is still TBD, but petite women can go to CWTV.com for the latest info.



Sunday, Mar. 8

For a glimpse of sibling rivalry among the rich and barely famous, catch the season premiere of Keeping Up with Kardashians at 10 p.m. on E! While Kim Kardashian was shy about her leaked sex tape, Belle in Secret Diary of a Call Girl is proud of her exploits. Hear what happens between the sheets in the season finale at 10:30 p.m. on Showtime.