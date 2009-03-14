March 16-22: Media Summit NY, St. Patrick's Day, 'Battlestar Galactica' Series Finale and More...

Monday, March 16

Join Sci Fi Channel for its New York City upfront presentation and cocktails starting at 7:15 p.m. at The Times Center. For even more of the supernatural, say goodbye to ABC Family's Kyle XY with the show's series finale at 9 p.m. And then raise a nightcap to the "average" twentysomethings surviving the realities of New York life with their large apartments, designer outfits and flawless skin in The City season finale at 10 p.m. on MTV.



Tuesday, March 17

Attention everyone out in TV land: It's time to go green. Put down the remotes, pick up a Guinness and celebrate St. Patrick's Day. There will be parades in Chicago, New York and Philadelphia, so tune into your local stations to watch the coverage.



Wednesday, March 18

Jeff Zucker, President and CEO of NBC Universal, delivers the keynote at the Media Summit New York at 9:15 a.m. at the McGraw-Hill Building in NYC. But wait, don't leave town after that: It's time to celebrate women's history month at the Latino Honor Society and the Center for Puerto Rican Studies' third annual Latinas in the Media Forum at Hunter College at 6:30 p.m. And for those of you feeling a pinch from the economy (and that means you), learn how your house can make you money in the season finale of Income Property at 9:30 p.m. on HGTV.



Thursday, March 19

Set your DVRs-this may be your last chance to catch Ugly Betty for a while. Watch the show's final episode before it goes on hiatus for an undisclosed amount of time at 8 p.m. on ABC.



Friday, March 20

Frak-rageous! It's the series finale of Battlestar Galactica. Geeks unite and tune in to see if all will be revealed (or if you have actually been a Cylon this whole time) during the two-hour episode at 9 p.m. on Sci Fi Channel. After all the interstellar fireworks, wind down with the animated short-form sketch series SuperNews, which premieres in its new half-hour format on Current TV at 10 p.m.



Saturday, March 21

Reunited and it feels so good-watch investigator Troy Dunn rejoin clients with long-lost loved ones in the second-season premiere of The Locator on WE at 9 p.m.



Sunday, March 22

You may want to wear a cup while watching Sport Science host and human crash-test dummy John Brenkus get choked out by an MMA star, take an MLS soccer ball to the head, get flattened by an NFL lineman and catch an MLB line drive with the family jewels. On second thought, let's just hope Brenkus has his on. The grueling second-season premiere airs at 9 p.m. on Fox Sports Net.





