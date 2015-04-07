Marc Martin to Head Perkins Coie Communications Practice

Marc Martin has joined law firm Perkins Coie as partner in its Washington office and chair of its media and telecommunications sector.

Martin is a former partner in the K&L Gates telecom, media technology practice, also in Washington.

Before that he was VP and deputy general counsel of Black Entertainment Television, chief legal officer of BET.com, and an attorney in the FCC's Office of Plans and Policy.

Also joining Perkins Coie is K&L Gates partner Brendan Fowler, who will be senior counsel in the communications practice. He and Martin have teamed up at the trial and appellate levels to represent communications companies. Both have also advised on FCC congressional and executive branch issues.

“Marc’s depth of experience in counseling telecommunications, media and technology companies on a wide range of regulatory and transactional issues makes him a valuable addition to our practice at a time when there is significant change taking place in the industry such as the rewrite of the Telecommunications Act of 1996 and the recently announced Open Internet Rules,” said John Devaney, Perkins Coie managing partner.