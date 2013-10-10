Marc Juris to Be WE tv's President & GM

WE tv has tapped Marc Juris to be its next president and general manager, the network announced Thursday.



The former truTV executive VP and COO replaces Kim Martin.



"We're glad to have Marc Juris back at the company," said Ed Carroll, COO of AMC Networks. "Marc possesses a unique blend of programming and marketing expertise and has a proven track record of growing both brands and ratings."



With truTV, Juris developed some of its most popular shows in Hardcore Pawn, Impractical Jokers and Storage Hunters. He lead the network to its best primetime performance last year.

"I'm excited to have the opportunity to lead WE tv at this moment in its evolution and to rejoin a company that played a major role in launching and shaping my career," Juris said.