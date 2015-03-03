Marc Graboff to Lead Discovery’s Studio and Global Business, Legal Affairs

Discovery Communications has hired longtime TV executive Marc Graboff as president, global business and legal affairs, production management and studios.

He will join the company in April.

Graboff’s hire follows the departure of Eileen O’Neill, who abruptly left last month. Part of Graboff’s duties will include running Discovery Studios, a role O’Neill was set to transition into this month.

Graboff will also oversee Discovery's overall business affairs and production management strategies, with day-to-day oversight of matters relating to the acquisition, development and production of programming for all of Discovery's networks and digital platforms globally.

Most recently, Graboff served as president of Core Media Group, which merged with fellow production companies Endemol and Shine. Prior to that Graboff had a successful 11-year tenure with NBC Entertainment as a top level executive, exiting as cochairman shortly after Comcast acquired NBCUnviersal.

"One of Discovery's great advantages is our long-term commitment to investing in world-class content and IP across all screens, and today we've added another key strategic advantage by having Marc Graboff join our leadership team," said David Zaslav, president and CEO, Discovery Communications.

Lee Bartlett, previously executive VP, global production management, business & legal affairs, has been promoted to the role of president of the Studios Group.