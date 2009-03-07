Mar 9-15: 'Dancing With the Stars' Returns, Wonder Women, 'South Park' In HD and More...

Monday, March 9

Put on your dancing shoes for the return of Dancing With the Stars. See if Go-Go Belinda Carlisle still has the beat, as she competes against Denise Richards, Nancy O’Dell and 10 other “stars” in the premiere at 8 p.m. on ABC. And unlikely ballroom dance partners Bill Maher and Anne Coulter have joined forces: No, hell hasn’t frozen over. They’re both on the bill at the “Speaker Series: The Minds That Move the World” at Radio City Music Hall in NYC at 8 p.m. in a discussion about the current political landscape. Over on the West Coast, ladies can come and get a testosterone fix at TBS’s party for series My Boys at Molly Malone’s in L.A. from 7:30-9:30 p.m. For those who already have a special man in their life, check out WE TV’s WE Go Bridal Week, complete with fantasy weddings and outrageous bridezillas every day starting at 10 p.m.



Tuesday, March 10

Girl Power! It’s time for the annual Wonder Women Luncheon, sponsored by Multichannel News and WICT NY, where 11 female executives are inducted as "Wonder Women” and 12 are named Women to Watch. CNN’s Campbell Brown, E!’sGiuliana Rancic and Univision’s Maria Elena Salinas will host the event, held at the Hilton New York at 11 a.m. Then head over to 92Y Tribeca for the TV Newser Summit, with speakers such as Fox News’ Alexis Glick and MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough; the festivities start at noon.



Wednesday, March 11

Things heat up in the kitchen during the premiere of NBC’s The Chopping Block, where two teams create competing restaurants for a chance at a $250,000 prize. Watch chef Marco Pierre White—the mentor of shouty chef and Hell’s Kitchen star Gordon Ramsay—sautee aspiring restaurateurs’ hopes and dreams at 8 p.m. If you can’t take the heat, get out of the kitchen and watch the 13th-season premiere of South Park on Comedy Central at 10 p.m. See South Park’s visually stunning, animated-cardboard, cut-out craftsmanship with greater clarity as it airs in high-definition for the first time. Killing Kenny never looked so real.



Thursday, March 12

Evan Shapiro, president of IFC TV, and Sundance Channel will take part in the Cable Center Cable Mavericks lecture series at the University of Texas at Austin. Over in NYC, USA Network’s slogan “Characters Welcome” becomes a reality at the Character Project, sponsored by USA and Vanity Fair and co-hosted by Mena Suvari and Jeff Goldblum. Have a cocktail and view photographs snapped by 11 world-renowned artists at the Steven Weiss Studio in Greenwich Village starting at 7 p.m. Speaking of characters, watch the antics of the not-quite-sexy, over-the-top mother-and-daughter duo in the season finale of Kath & Kim on NBC at 8:30 p.m. Or for some actual sexiness, tune into a bikini-clad Bridget Marquardt of Playboy and Girls Next Door fame as she explores the world’s beaches (sans Hef) on Bridget’s Sexiest Beaches, premiering at 10 pm. on Travel Channel.



Friday, March 13

Nothing sounds scarier than staying home on a Friday night and watching cheesy horror flicks. But for those Friday the 13th enthusiasts looking for a fun fright, Starz Edge has a horror- and thriller-movie marathon, including films such as Prom Night and Dawn of the Dead, beginning at 7 p.m. Later on, get a saddle-high view of small people on big horses with huge dreams as they race to the finish in the season finale of Jockeys at 10 p.m. on Animal Planet.



Saturday. March 14

It’s almost St. Patrick’s Day, so get a taste of Ireland with flamboyant Irish comic Graham Norton in the season premiere of The Graham Norton Show on BBC America at 10 p.m. Norton chats up international show-business guests and musical performers.



Sunday, March 15

A tale of greed and power, of war and romance, of forbidden loves and secret alliances—all centering on a young hero rising to power…sounds like another week at the office. Actually, it’s all packed into the two-hour premiere of Kings, the contemporary drama starring Ian McShane based on the story of David and Goliath, airing at 8 p.m. on NBC. Let’s see if the former Deadwood barkeep can keep his language clean enough for broadcast TV.



