Many NBC Affiliates Would Prefer Curry in New Role

While NBC affiliates say they know no more about the fluid Today anchor situation than anyone else

who reads the trades and New York Times,

they nonetheless have strong opinions about how NBC should handle its anchor

switch at the morning TV monolith. Ann Curry, reportedly negotiating a new role

that would remove her from Today

co-anchor duties, enjoys substantial respect at the local level for her news

chops, but not so much for her handling of the fuzzy segments her current job

requires.

And that has hurt Today

-- and, by extension, the local NBC stations.

Curry was news anchor on Today

from 1997 until stepping up to co-anchor in June 2011. Many affiliates believe

she will best serve the network, and its partner stations, back in a hard-news

capacity.

"She's such a great international reporter," says

Dale Woods, president and general manager of WHO Des Moines. "If she's put

back in that role, that feels great...if that's where it's going."

The NBC affiliates have heard nothing from the network about

changes to frontline talent at the venerable franchise, and several station

chiefs were reluctant to speak on the record, including affiliates board

chairman Jordan Wertlieb, until things are official.

But several say the

problems at Today, which has famously

seen its lead over ABC's Good Morning

America shrink in recent months, will continue until a change is made. They

echo the oft-uttered charge that Curry and Matt Lauer lack chemistry, believe

she does not successfully connect with female viewers, and say Curry is too

rigid on the show's frilly bits.

"The thing we look for in television is chemistry,

chemistry, chemistry," says one East Coast GM at an NBC station who asked

to not be named. "I'm looking at Hoda and Kathie right now, and that's an

incredibly good example. They obviously enjoy each other and finish each

other's sentences. We just don't have that [with Matt and Ann]."

Curry's successor is a key hire, to say the least, for NBC

News. Some general managers say the move can benefit NBC News in two ways:

bring the spark back to the Today

sofa, and reestablish Curry -- no stranger to global hotspots such as Darfur

and the Congo -- as an authoritative voice on giant stories around the world.

"She's a tremendous talent," says Woods. "Any

international thing that goes on, you can count on her to be there the next

day."

Third-hour host Savannah Guthrie is said to have been

offered the big job. Affiliates cite her intelligence and likeability. Pat

Dalbey, president and general manager of WLEX Lexington, admits to a bit of

bias, as he and Guthrie worked together at KMIZ Columbia (Mo.) early in her

career.

"I think Savannah will be fine," he says.

"She is very versatile and extremely smart and has a great personality

that will wear well over time."

Others have reservations about Guthrie's relatively young

age, which is 40. "There's no doubt she's talented, but I'm not sure she's

the right fit when it comes to interviewing world leaders," says one

Midwestern GM. "Matt can't do all of that."

To be sure, some NBC affiliates say their lead is so strong

in mornings that they are unfazed by the drama at 30 Rock. "If it ain't

broke, don't fix it, is how I see it," says one midsize-market GM.

Others express resounding confidence in NBC News president

Steve Capus and Today executive producer

Jim Bell to fix whatever needs fixing at Today.

They sympathize with those men for having to handle such a sensitive issue with

Curry, who is very popular within the news division.

"I have a lot of admiration for them," says Brooke

Spectorsky, president and general manager at WKYC Cleveland. "However it

works out, whatever the details, I'm sure it will be positive for

everybody."

NBC affiliates take heart that the Today brand has been so strong for so long-and is much larger than

any of its talent. "I trust NBC to do the right thing to protect the

franchise," says Chris Mossman, vice president and general manager at WITN

Greenville (N.C.). "They appear to be making adjustments while still on

top."