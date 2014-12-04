Manfred Reorganizes MLB’s Central Offices

As hinted at in this week’s cover story, incoming Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred has reorganized the executive structure within the league’s central offices.

Bob Bowman, who has served as MLB Advanced Media’s CEO since 2000, was named MLB’s president of business and media. He will extend his oversight to all revenue-generating and media rights activities across all of MLB’s entities, in addition to continuing to oversee MLBAM and the MLB Network.

Tony Petitti, who has helmed the MLB Network as president & CEO since its 2008 inception, will fill Manfred’s old role as COO. Joe Torre received a new title as MLB’s chief baseball officer and will continue being the primary liaison between the commissioner’s office and the teams and umpires.

Other new changes include Dan Halem being named chief legal officer; Jonathan Mariner becoming the chief investment officer; Bob Starkey filling Mariner’s old role as CFO; and Pat Courtney being upped to chief communications officer.

All seven officers will report directly to Manfred, who takes over as commissioner Jan. 25, 2015; the changes are effective immediately.