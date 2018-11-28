‘Man With a Plan’ Back on CBS Feb. 4

Man With a Plan, a comedy starring Matt LeBlanc, returns to CBS Feb. 4, after comedy Happy Together concludes its season run. LeBlanc plays an old-school guy confronting the challenges of modern-day parenting, marriage and family.

Heading into its third season, Man With a Plan will lead out of The Neighborhood.

New comedy Fam starts on CBS Thursday, Jan. 10, after Murphy Brown wraps its season. Fam stars Nina Dobrev and Tone Bell in a series about a woman whose vision of a perfect life with her adoring fiancé and his wonderful parents is radically altered when her 16-year-old, out-of-control half-sister unexpectedly comes to live with her.

Fam will lead out of Mom in the 9:30 slot.

The season premiere of Life in Pieces will be announced at a later date.