‘Man With a Plan’ Back on CBS April 2

Season four of Matt LeBlanc comedy Man With a Plan premieres on CBS April 2. New comedy Broke starts the same night, after The Unicorn and Carol’s Second Act complete their rookie seasons.

Man With a Plan is about an old-school guy dealing with the modern-day challenges of parenting and marriage. Liza Snyder, Kevin Nealon, Stacy Keach, Grace Kaufman, Matthew McCann, Hala Finley, Matt Cook and Kali Rocha are also in the cast.

LeBlanc executive produces along with Jeff and Jackie Filgo, Michael Rotenberg, Troy Zien and Gregg Mettler.

CBS Television Studios produces the series.

Broke stars Jaime Camil and Pauley Perrette in a series about a single mother who’s shocked when her estranged sister, her sister’s outrageously wealthy Latin husband, and the husband’s fiercely loyal assistant land on her doorstep in need of a place to live after their money dries up.

Natasha Leggero, Izzy Diaz and Antonio Corbo are also in the cast.

Alex Herschlag, Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Ben Silverman, Jaime Camil, Guillermo Restrepo, Gonzalo Cilley and Maria Lucia Hernandez are executive producers for CBS Television Studio/Sutton Street Prods./Propagate, with creative partners RCN TV and Resonant TV.

Man With a Plan and Broke will share Thursdays with Young Sheldon and Mom.