‘Man v. Food’ Reboot Premieres on Travel Channel Aug. 7

Casey Webb, restaurant business veteran and actor, hosts the Travel Channel remake of Man v. Food, which debuts Aug. 7. Travel Channel describes Webb as “the lead man continuing the pursuit of gastronomic glory—and crisscrossing America to uncover tasty treats and tackle the country’s iconic eating challenges.”

There will be 10 episodes, as Webb samples victuals in Chicago; Houston; Billings, Mont.; Charleston, S.C.; Sleepy Hollow, N.Y.; New Orleans; Portland, Ore.; and Des Moines, Iowa.

“Holding the banner of man and armed with years of experience in the restaurant industry, I am ready to go into battle,” said Webb. “One of the biggest thrills has been the crowds that come out for me and cheer me on including moms, kids, guys and gals—the chanting and support have made each experience not only delicious, but special.”

Adam Richman hosted the original Man v. Food, which debuted on Travel Channel in 2008 and lasted for four seasons.

The premiere sees Webb in New York City, tasting a burger stuffed with french fries and fondue in Manhattan and pizza in a box made out of pizza in Brooklyn. He then heads to the Lunchbox in Staten Island to face off against a 151-ounce milkshake, an eight-pound sloppy joe and six habanero ghost chili wings.

In the second premiere of the night, Webb travels to Milwaukee for a pitcher-sized bloody mary garnished with a whole fried chicken, a pork shank at a 100-year-old German restaurant and a four-and-a-half-pound Reuben sandwich named “The Commish,” for former Major League Baseball commissioner Bud Selig, who appears in the episode to advise Webb.

Viewers can get to know Webb, who’s also a comedian, better on TravelChannel.com, where he stars in the “Extra Serving” digital series.