‘Man With a Plan’ Returns on CBS Nov. 13

Matt LeBlanc comedy Man With a Plan starts its second season Monday, Nov. 13 on CBS. Freshman comedy 9JKL moves to 9:30 starting Nov. 6, while rookie Me, Myself & I will return to the schedule “at a later date,” said CBS.

Me, Myself & I is a single-camera comedy. Jack Dylan Grazer, Bobby Moynihan and John Larroquette play main character Alex at three different stages of his life. The show premiered to a 1.7 in viewers 18-49 September 25. Its last two airings have done a 0.9 and 0.7 in terms of Nielsen’s overnights.

Man With a Plan debuted last fall and was slated for a mid-season return. The comedy stars LeBlanc, Liza Snyder, Kevin Nealon, Stacy Keach and Grace Kaufman, among others. The executive producers are LeBlanc, Jeff and Jackie Filgo, Michael Rotenberg and Troy Zien.