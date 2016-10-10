‘Man in the High Castle’ Back on Amazon Dec. 16

Amazon shared the season two trailer of The Man in the High Castle at New York Comic Con and revealed the premiere date for the drama: Dec. 16. Season two features 10 episodes.

The series is based on Philip K. Dick's 1962 alternate history novel, exploring what would have happened if the Allies had lost World War II. In the series, Germany controls much of the East Coast and Japan controls the West Coast, with the Rocky Mountains as a neutral zone.

Season two resumes with Juliana Crain, played by Alexa Davalos, facing the consequences of her decision to betray the Resistance and allow Joe Blake (Luke Kleintank), a suspected Nazi agent, to escape the Pacific States with a film originally destined for the Man in the High Castle.

It took the producers about a decade to get the project to TV. Isa Dick Hackett, executive producer and daughter of Philip K. Dick, told B&C the show has found a happy home at Amazon. “There are endless opportunities, and so many ways to go with so many different characters,” she said.