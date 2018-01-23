Man Arrested For Threatening to Kill CNN Employees

A man in Michigan was arrested for allegedly calling CNN and threatening to kill employees of the news network at its headquarter in Atlanta, according to published reports.

Brandon Griesemer was charged Friday in U.S District Court with transmitting interstate communications with the intent to extort and threat to injure.

He was released on $10,000 bond.

"We take any threats to CNN employees or workplaces, around the world, extremely seriously. This one is no exception,” CNN said in a statement. “We have been in touch with local and federal law enforcement throughout, and have taken all necessary measures to ensure the safety of our people."

According to an affidavit unsealed Friday, Griesemer made 22 calls to CNN on January 9th and 10th. Four calls were recorded in included threats. Griesemer and made disparaging statements about Jews, African Americans and the network.

"Fake news. I'm coming to gun you all down," said the caller, who cursed and used an expletive directed at African-Americans, the affidavit said.

"I am on my way right now to gun the f****** CNN cast down .... I am coming to kill you," the caller said a second call to CNN, according to the affidavit.

Last year, Michigan authorities identified Griesemer as having made derogatory comments about Muslims in calls to an Islamic center in Ann Arbor.