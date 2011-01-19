Malveaux To Anchor ‘CNN Newsroom'
Ken Jautz, EVP of CNN/U.S.,
has named Suzanne Malveaux anchor of CNN
Newsroom. Malveaux will anchor the program from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., joining
Kyra Phillips, Ali Velshi and Brooke Baldwin, will continue to anchor the Newsroom daytime lineup from 9-11 a.m.,
1-3 p.m., and 3-5 p.m., respectively.
Malveaux will relocate to
Atlanta and starts on Jan. 31.
"Suzanne is a welcome
addition to the CNN Newsroom lineup,
adding a depth of experience as well as fresh perspective to our daytime
coverage," said Jautz in a statement. "We are very pleased to expand Suzanne's
role so that we can showcase her political expertise as well as her broader
strengths as a journalist."
Since joining the network
in 2002, she has worked in CNN's White House unit for almost a decade and
served as the primary substitute anchor for The
Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer.
