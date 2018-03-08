Mallikarjuna Back at Simulmedia as Chief Product Officer

Simulmedia said that Preetham Mallikarjuna has rejoined the company as chief product officer, a new position.

In his new role, Mallikarjuna will oversee the offering of Simulmedia’s VAMOS advanced advertising targeting software to agencies, media owners and distributors.

Mallikarjuna had been at linear ad product lead at ESPN. He previously worked at Simulmedia as senior VP of product strategy from 2012 to 2016.

He reports to Simulmedia CEO Dave Morgan.

"No one in the world is better qualified to lead the product organization than Preetham," says Morgan. "He has history here, having created the vision and roadmap for a standalone VAMOS when we first contemplated it as a software-as-a-service offering. He also sees where the market is going and therefore knows how to evolve VAMOS so that it will continue to empower those who are responsible for their companies’ TV efforts.”