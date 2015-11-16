Malhotra Named Showtime Senior VP, Docs, Unscripted, Sports

Vinnie Malhotra is joining Showtime Networks as senior VP, documentaries, unscripted and sports programming, a new role at Showtime. Malhotra will oversee the development and production of Showtime’s original unscripted and documentary programming, as well as all future documentary theatrical releases. He will also work closely with Stephen Espinoza, executive VP and general manager of sports and event programming.

Malhotra, who was senior VP for development and acquisitions at CNN Worldwide, will be based in Los Angeles and will report to Gary Levine, new president of programming, Showtime Networks.

“We are proud that Showtime has become a competitive player in the documentary world and a creative haven for award-winning filmmakers,” said Levine. “Vinnie is joining our amazing team at an exciting time. We are thrilled to have an executive of his caliber taking our ambitious documentary and docu-series slate to the next level.”

Malhotra began his career with ABC News in 1997 and spent 13 years there before joining ESPN as VP and executive producer for content development.