‘Malcolm In The Middle’ Sold To Nick At Nite

Twentieth Television has sold all seven seasons of comedy Malcolm in the Middle to cable network Nick at Nite for a Sunday, July 5 premiere, according to sources close to the deal. The show will air on Nick in primetime at 8 p.m.

The series, which stars Frankie Muniz as teen genius Malcolm, joins Nick at Nite’s roster of family sitcoms George Lopez, Everybody Hates Chris, (beginning in September) and Home Improvement. The award-winning show originally aired on Fox from 2000 to 2006.



Malcolm in the Middle was created and executive produced by Emmy Award-winning writer Linwood Boomer. It stars Muniz, Raising the Bar's Jane Kaczmarek and Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston as Malcom's mom and dad.

Malcolm in the Middle is a Regency Television production, and is distributed by Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution.