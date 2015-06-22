‘Making of The Mob: New York’ Nets 1.7 Million Viewers

The premiere of AMC’s eight-part docuseries The Making of The Mob: New York hauled in 1.7 million total viewers and 660,000 adults 18-49, according to Nielsen live+3 ratings.

That was up 42% in total viewers and 63% in adults 18-49 from live+same day ratings.

Including two encores from the premiere night, the episode drew 2.9 million viewers and 1 million adults 18-49 in live+3 ratings.

“We’re extremely pleased with the initial response to the series, and we pay our public respect to Stephen David and his team, who have once again demonstrated what talented and unique storytellers they are. We look forward to sharing the rest of this story as it unfolds in the weeks ahead,” said Charlie Collier, AMC president.

The show continues AMC’s expansion of original programming—which began with Better Call Saul and TURN—on Monday nights.