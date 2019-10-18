'Making It' Back on NBC Dec. 2

A new season of crafting program Making It, starring Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, arrives on NBC Dec. 2. It continues Dec. 3-5 and Dec. 9-10, and concludes with a two-hour finale Dec. 11.

Poehler and Offerman executive produce.

“I’m so happy to be back in the barn for season two of Making It with my pal Nick, where the Makers create masterpieces and everyone continues to aggressively like each other,” Poehler said.

Etsy expert Dayna Isom Johnson and Barneys New York Creative Director Simon Doonan return as judges. The winner takes home $100,000.

“I’m so excited for America to see our new crop of crafting champs,” Offerman said. “Their creativity and pluck make my job feel like I’m getting paid to cheer at the Olympics.”

Season one averaged a 1.2 rating in viewers 18-49, and 4.9 million viewers in live plus seven day ratings.

The show premiered July 31, 2018.

Making It is executive produced by Poehler, Offerman, Nicolle Yaron, Kate Arend, Dave Becky and Pip Wells. The series is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Paper Kite Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment.