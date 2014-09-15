Making Diversity Broader and Deeper

About three months into his term as president of the National Association for Multi-Ethnicity in Communications, Eglon Simons is beginning to leave his mark on the diversity organization. Ahead of this week’s NAMIC Conference in New York, the former Cablevision Systems and CBS executive spoke with Multichannel News programming editor R. Thomas Umstead about his vision for NAMIC, as well as the industry’s diversity efforts.

MCN: How would you define the NAMIC brand?

Eglon Simons: The brand stays the same. I think it’s descriptive of what the thoughts were for the organization 34 years ago. Even with the name change, the key is communications, including the whole panorama of communications today that is so wide with the multiple screens. Before it was one screen, one cable, one wire. Now it’s wireless and it’s all over the place. Our adjustment is to fill all of the angles and the voids that exist in the communications area.… We’re building upon what we have, so there’s no need to create anything new.

