Maker Studios’ Erin McPherson Joins Next TV Summit San Francisco

Maker Studios Chief Content Officer Erin McPherson has signed on to keynote Next TV Summit San Francisco.

McPherson will participate in a Q&A moderated by B&C Editor-in-Chief Melissa Grego on Thursday, Sept. 11, the second day of the event.

She joins previously announced speakers Anthony Wood, CEO and founder of Roku; David Wertheimer, president of digital, Fox Broadcasting; Marc DeBevoise, executive VP/general manager, entertainment, sports & news, CBS Interactive; Colleen Fahey Rush, executive VP, chief research officer, Viacom Inc.; Will Keenan, president, Endemol Beyond; and Chris Pizzurro, head of product, sales and marketing, Canoe Ventures.

The two-day event, which takes place at the Santa Clara Marriott in Santa Clara, Calif. Sept. 10-11, will kick off with an opening presentation from media investors Jeff Sagansky and Harry Sloan, who cofounded Global Eagle Entertainment and Silver Eagle Acquisition.

Next TV Summit & Expo is a high-level conference, expo and networking event presented by B&C’s parent company NewBay Media.

For more information about the event, including the agenda and speaker bios, visit: http://nexttvsummit.com/sf/

To register, visit: http://nexttvsummit.com/sf/registration