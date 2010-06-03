Major League Soccer and Versus in Early Talks

Just as the World Cup is about to begin, Major

League Soccer may be kicking around the idea of a new television

partner -- or at least using the World Cup buzz to try to up its

leverage with a

current one.

Major League Soccer could be eyeing a move to

Versus, as the two sides have begun very early discussions, according to

multiple sources with knowledge of the meeting. Representatives from

both sides have met once (though neither MLS Commissioner Don Garber nor

Versus chief Jamie Davis

were a part of the meeting), with another meeting tentatively planned to

take

place in the coming weeks.

MLS currently has deals on

English-language

television with ESPN and Fox Soccer Channel. The Fox deal is up at the

end of the season (later this calendar year), and that is the

arrangement that MLS could look to move to Versus as a possible

outcome. MLS also has a deal for Spanish-language broadcasts with

Univision.

While the talks are completely in their infancy

and no deal is remotely on the table or has been discussed, MLS

executives are said to be impressed with the way Versus has treated its

coverage of the National Hockey League, which is a

banner property for the cable sports network. Versus often talks of

its ability to "super-serve" fans of the sport, and has seen a solid

uptick in numbers since its deal to return to DirecTV and into this

year's Stanley Cup Playoffs.

But MLS execs may just be looking to fan

the soccer flames and capitalize on the halo effect that the World Cup

is sure to

provide the sport. Drumming up talks

with potential suitors is a typical strategy

for a property heading into talks over a new deal -- and in this case,

MLS would hope to push Fox Soccer Channel to give them stronger terms in

a potential renewal.

Sources put Fox's current layout in the

low-to-mid-seven-figure range per year for a package that includes MLS

and other soccer games sold by MLS' prominent Soccer United Marketing.

Talks for a potential renewal could shed some

light into Fox Sports Chairman David Hill's views on MLS as he looks to

shape Fox Soccer Channel, which is now under his oversight.

And obviously the Comcast-owned Versus is very much under the

microscope right now as the industry monitors the effects on the network

of the pending Comcast-NBC Universal transaction.

Representatives

from both MLS and Versus declined

to comment on any past or future meetings.