Major League Soccer on ABC/ESPN

By Ben Grossman
ESPN and Soccer United Marketing, the commercial arm of U.S. pro league Major League Soccer (MLS), have reached an agreement to put MLS games on the ABC/ESPN networks through 2014.
As previously reported in B&C (July 31 issue), the deal includes a package of Thursday night regular-season games for ESPN2, and a post-season package that will continue to put the league’s championship match, MLS Cup, on ABC.
ESPN2 each year will air 26 regular-season games and 3 playoff games, while ABC will carry three games annually. ESPN is responsible for production of all the games.
The deal is in line with ABC/ESPN’s recent acquisition of the World Cup through 2014.
MLS now has deals with Fox Soccer Channel, HDNet and ABC/ESPN, and is in negotiations for a fourth package with Univision.
The current deals will bring in upwards of $15 million annually. Sources with knowledge of the deals put the ABC/ESPN deal at $7-8 million per year, Fox Soccer Channel at $5 million per year, and HDNet at $2-3 million per year.
While international soccer’s World Cup has established itself as a major television property every four years, this marks the first time the 11-year-old MLS has commanded rights fees, a huge boon for the growing league.
