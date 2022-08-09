Major League Baseball Nabs Weekly Watch-Time Win: TV By the Numbers

Below is a snapshot of TV by the numbers for the week of August 1-7, highlighting the most-watched shows and networks using glass-level data from Vizio’s Inscape , and network and show TV ad impressions insights via iSpot.tv .

Most-Watched Shows and Networks

Via Inscape, Vizio’s TV data product with glass-level insights from a panel of more than 19 million active and opted-in smart TVs. Data is linear, live TV only and includes all episode types (new and reruns). Rankings are by percent share duration (i.e., time spent watching).

After a one-week hiatus, Major League Baseball scores the most TV watch-time again. From August 1-7, MLB games collected 1.10% of minutes watched, which is up from 0.92% the previous week.

Some additional insights about the top programming on TV:

Chicago P.D. -- one of four crime procedurals in our ranking’s top 10 spots -- jumps from No. 28 to No. 8 by watch-time week-over-week.

The National Football League returned with just one preseason game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars, which is enough to land at No. 10 in our ranking.

After not being listed among the top 50 programs by watch-time the previous week, syndicated airings of The Golden Girls soar to No. 19.

Speaking of syndication, Seinfeld reruns make modest gains week-over-week from 0.37% to 0.40% of minutes watched, fueling a move from No. 29 to No. 24 in our ranking.

CBS remains atop our list of most-watched networks for the third week in a row, with 6.15% of watch-time (down slightly from 6.24% the previous week). CBS minutes watched were led by CBS Mornings (7.76%), followed closely by The Price Is Right (7.72%).

Additional insights around the most-watched networks from August 1-7:

HGTV hops from No. 9 to No. 7 week-over-week in our ranking, led by airings of My Lottery Dream Home and Love It or List It.

USA Network grows week-over-week watch-time from 1.61% to 1.70%, with over a third of those minutes attributable to syndicated airings of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

TNT is the lone week-over-week newcomer in our ranking, as NCIS: New Orleans reruns help fuel a move from No. 28 to No. 25.

Bravo is buoyed by the Below Deck series of programs (with over 35% of the network’s watch-time), as it floats from No. 22 to No. 20 week-over-week.

Top Shows and Networks by TV Ad Impressions

Via iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. Rankings are by TV ad impressions, for new episodes only.

Good Morning America holds onto its No. 1 spot by TV ad impressions, delivering 2.35% from August 1-7 (down slightly from 2.37% the previous week).

More data about the top programs by TV ad impressions:

MLB games (2.15% of impressions) and SportsCenter (1.94%) are the only sports-related programming among the top 10.

The NFL’s annual Hall of Fame Game accounts for 1.12% of TV ad impressions – No. 16 on the week.

CMA Fest rides country music interest to No. 15 this week after airing on ABC.

Big Brother TV ad impressions jump from No. 15 to No. 11 week-over-week as the show’s contestant pool continues to narrow.

Fox News sits at No. 1 in our TV-ad-impressions-by-network ranking for the sixth consecutive week, delivering 13.46% of impressions (down slightly from 13.55% the previous week).

Additional insights around the top networks by impressions: