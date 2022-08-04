Discovery Channel Eats Up More Watch-Time During Shark Week: TV By the Numbers

Below is a snapshot of TV by the numbers for the week of July 25-31, highlighting the most-watched shows and networks using glass-level data from Vizio’s Inscape , and network and show TV ad impressions insights via iSpot.tv .

Most-Watched Shows and Networks

Via Inscape, Vizio’s TV data product with glass-level insights from a panel of more than 19 million active and opted-in smart TVs. Data is linear, live TV only and includes all episode types (new and reruns). Rankings are by percent share duration (i.e., time spent watching).

Syndicated Law & Order: Special Victims Unit episodes hopped from No. 4 to No. 1 by TV watch-time week-over-week. From July 25-31, the show collected 1.39% of minutes watched, up from 0.83% the previous week.

Some additional insights about the top programming on TV:

Crime-related programming peppers our ranking, as eight of the top 25 shows are crime-focused procedural dramas.

Speaking of, Law & Order is a big week-over-week mover in our ranking, up from No. 35 to No. 20 by minutes watched.

HGTV’s Love It or List It also makes a significant move week-over-week, from No. 33 to No. 17 in our ranking.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic carries the PGA Tour from No. 12 to No. 8 week-over-week by watch-time.

Golf is a big part of why CBS sits atop our list of most-watched networks for the second consecutive week. CBS increased watch-time from 6.03% to 6.24% week-over-week.

Additional insights around the most-watched networks from July 25-31:

With a full slate of Shark Week content, Discovery swims from No. 18 to No. 11 in our ranking, increasing minutes watched from 1.29% to 1.77%.

NBC stays at No. 3 week-over-week in our ranking, but increases watch-time from 5.55% to 5.84%.

INSP hops from No. 26 to No. 25 week-over-week, thanks in large part to Gunsmoke syndicated airings (which account for nearly 38% of watch-time on the network).

TV Land makes its own subtle week-over-week move from No. 21 to No. 20 in our ranking, as audiences tuned into Everybody Loves Raymond and The Andy Griffith Show reruns.

Top Shows and Networks by TV Ad Impressions

Via iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. Rankings are by TV ad impressions, for new episodes only.

Good Morning America moves up one spot to No. 1 by TV ad impressions week-over-week, delivering 2.37% (down slightly from 2.40% the previous week) from July 25-31.

More data about the top programs by TV ad impressions:

News-related programs dominate, accounting for six of the top 10 spots — and 16 of the top 25 programs — by impressions.

Reality shows make up three of the top 25 in our ranking, led by La casa de los famosos (the Spanish-language version of Celebrity Big Brother) at No. 14.

Even without the previous week’s All-Star Game, Major League Baseball games stayed among the top five programs by impressions delivered, at 1.89%.

The PGA Tour leaps from No. 16 to No. 9 week-over-week, as the Rocket Mortgage Classic served up 1.33% of TV ad impressions.

Fox News is parked at No. 1 in our ad-impressions-by-network ranking for the fifth straight week, delivering 13.55% of impressions (up from 12.71% the previous week).

Additional insights around the top networks by impressions: