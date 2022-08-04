Discovery Channel Eats Up More Watch-Time During Shark Week: TV By the Numbers

With insights from iSpot.tv & Vizio’s Inscape

A shark looks into the camera in a promo for Discovery's Shark Week
(Image credit: Discovery Channel)

Below is a snapshot of TV by the numbers for the week of July 25-31, highlighting the most-watched shows and networks using glass-level data from Vizio’s Inscape, and network and show TV ad impressions insights via iSpot.tv.

Most-Watched Shows and Networks

Via Inscape, Vizio’s TV data product with glass-level insights from a panel of more than 19 million active and opted-in smart TVs. Data is linear, live TV only and includes all episode types (new and reruns). Rankings are by percent share duration (i.e., time spent watching).

Syndicated Law & Order: Special Victims Unit episodes hopped from No. 4 to No. 1 by TV watch-time week-over-week. From July 25-31, the show collected 1.39% of minutes watched, up from 0.83% the previous week.

Some additional insights about the top programming on TV:

  • Crime-related programming peppers our ranking, as eight of the top 25 shows are crime-focused procedural dramas.
  • Speaking of, Law & Order is a big week-over-week mover in our ranking, up from No. 35 to No. 20 by minutes watched.
  • HGTV’s Love It or List It also makes a significant move week-over-week, from No. 33 to No. 17 in our ranking.
  • The Rocket Mortgage Classic carries the PGA Tour from No. 12 to No. 8 week-over-week by watch-time.

Most-watched shows on TV by percent shared duration July 25-31.

Golf is a big part of why CBS sits atop our list of most-watched networks for the second consecutive week. CBS increased watch-time from 6.03% to 6.24% week-over-week.

Additional insights around the most-watched networks from July 25-31:

  • With a full slate of Shark Week content, Discovery swims from No. 18 to No. 11 in our ranking, increasing minutes watched from 1.29% to 1.77%.
  • NBC stays at No. 3 week-over-week in our ranking, but increases watch-time from 5.55% to 5.84%.
  • INSP hops from No. 26 to No. 25 week-over-week, thanks in large part to Gunsmoke syndicated airings (which account for nearly 38% of watch-time on the network).
  • TV Land makes its own subtle week-over-week move from No. 21 to No. 20 in our ranking, as audiences tuned into Everybody Loves Raymond and The Andy Griffith Show reruns.

Most-watched networks on TV by percent shared duration July 25-31.

Top Shows and Networks by TV Ad Impressions

Via iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. Rankings are by TV ad impressions, for new episodes only. 

Good Morning America moves up one spot to No. 1 by TV ad impressions week-over-week, delivering 2.37% (down slightly from 2.40% the previous week) from July 25-31.

More data about the top programs by TV ad impressions:

  • News-related programs dominate, accounting for six of the top 10 spots — and 16 of the top 25 programs — by impressions.
  • Reality shows make up three of the top 25 in our ranking, led by La casa de los famosos (the Spanish-language version of Celebrity Big Brother) at No. 14.
  • Even without the previous week’s All-Star Game, Major League Baseball games stayed among the top five programs by impressions delivered, at 1.89%.
  • The PGA Tour leaps from No. 16 to No. 9 week-over-week, as the Rocket Mortgage Classic served up 1.33% of TV ad impressions.

Top shows by TV ad impressions July 25-31

Fox News is parked at No. 1 in our ad-impressions-by-network ranking for the fifth straight week, delivering 13.55% of impressions (up from 12.71% the previous week).

Additional insights around the top networks by impressions:

  • Shark Week helped fuel Discovery Channel’s migration from No. 13 to No. 10 by share of TV ad impressions week-over-week.
  • A full week of games and the looming trade deadline boosted MLB Network’s share of TV ad impressions week-over-week, from 1.14% to 1.88%.
  • Fox Sports 1 moves from No. 20 to No. 17 in our ranking, thanks in part to baseball and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.
  • Summer heat waves warm up TV ad impressions for The Weather Channel, which makes a modest climb from No. 27 to No. 25 week-over-week in our ranking.

Top networks by TV ad impressions July 25-31.

