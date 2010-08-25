Major Garrett Leaving Fox News for National Journal

Fox News Channel Chief White House Correspondent Major Garrett is exiting the news network to join the National Journal in what it the latest in a number of high-profile hires. It will be a return to print for the veteran correspondent who is a former newspaper and magazine journalist.

Garrett will be a congressional correspondent across all of the Journal's pubs, which include CongressDaily, Hotline, The Almanac of American Politics, and Global Security Newswire.

Garrett has been with Fox for the past eight years and was a congressional correspondent before moving to the White House beat. Garrett is a former White House correspondent for CNN. His resume also includes senior editor and congressional correspondent for U.S. News & World Report and stints with The Washington Times and Houston Post.

The Journal has been on something of a hiring binge lately, including most recently tapping Matthew Cooper earlier this week as a managing editor. Cooper is another former White House correspondent and U.S. News & World Report vet best known as one of the journalists cited for contempt of court and threatened with jail over initially refusing to give up his source for reporting--for Time magazine--on the Valerie Plame CIA leak story.

Wendell Goler and Mike Emanuel, who have been covering the White House for FNC, will share the White House beat.

Garrett's

departure comes only a few weeks after Fox moved up to a front-row seat

at White House briefings, thanks to what the White House Correspondents

Association said was Fox's "length of service

and commitment to the White House television pool."