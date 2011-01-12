Major Broadcast Nets To Cover Memorial Service

In addition to the previously announced Nightline special on the Arizona memorial service Wednesday, ABC

will break into regularly scheduled programming to cover the president's

remarks during the service, which a source says the White House estimated will

be around 8:30 p.m.--the service starts at 8 p.m.

ABC's coverage of the President's speech, and comments afterwards

depending on what he says, will be anchored by Diane Sawyer and George

Stephanopoulos.

Nightline will air a

one-hour special, Tragedy in Tucson, which will include coverage of the

President's remarks as well as reporting on how Tucson is dealing with the

tragedy.

NBC also plans to cut into regular programming for the President's

speech, with coverage anchored by Brian Williams, Lester Holt and Savannah

Guthrie live from Tucson.

CBS will cut into regular programming with the President's speech,

with Katie Couric anchoring the special report from Washington. It will

stream the service in its entirety on CBSNews.com. CBS has moved its original airing of Live to Dance to 9-10 p.m. in

anticipation of the cut-in, instead airing repeats of The Big Bang Theory and Rules

of Engagement from 8-9 p.m.

Fox News will cover the service live starting at 8

p.m., according to its Web site.

A Fox spokesperson was not available at press time to comment on what options

stations would have, or planned to exercise, in terms of carrying that

coverage.

PBS' NewsHour will

also stream the service online and will air a special at 9 p.m. with excerpts

from the President's remarks and the service and guest commentators. That

9 p.m. broadcast replaces what is normally the West Coast feed of NewsHour.

CNN will cover the service live, anchored by Wolf Blitzer and John

King from Tucson.