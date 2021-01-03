Magnolia Network Offers 'Fixer Upper: Welcome Home' Trailer

Magnolia Network has released a trailer for its new series Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, which will debut several episodes on the upstart Discovery Plus streaming service later this month.

The series, a reboot of the iconic HGTV series Fixer Upper starring Chip and Joanna Gaines that ran from 2013-2017, will feature four episodes that will stream Jan. 29 on the Discovery Plus service, according to company officials.

Discovery Plus, which launches Jan. 4, will also feature episodes from several other Magnolia Network series and specials, including Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines and The Courage to Run with Chip Gaines and Gabe Grunewald.

ALSO READ: Discovery Plus Launch to Help Shine Spotlight on Magnolia Network