Magnolia Network Gives ‘Fixer Upper: Welcome Home’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B+C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through January 9.

A promo from Magnolia Network (formerly DIY Network) for Fixer Upper: Welcome Home is No. 1.

Traditional broadcasters dominate the chart overall, though, with NBC taking second place to drum up excitement for the Beijing Winter Olympics, ABC giving some love to mockumentary sitcom Abbott Elementary in third, and CBS hyping its spooky sitcom Ghosts in fourth.

Rounding out the ranking in fifth place: a promo for the 10th season of Kids Baking Championship from Food Network.

Notably, the Fixer Upper spot has the week’s highest iSpot Attention Index (108), meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch it all the way through (vs. interrupting it by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, Magnolia Network (formerly DIY Network)

Impressions: 377,353,740

Interruption Rate: 1.52%

Attention Index: 108 (8% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 94%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 5%

In-network Value: $840,361

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $165,328

2) 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, NBC

Impressions: 314,278,101

Interruption Rate: 1.84%

Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 89%, Local 10%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $846,420

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

3) Abbott Elementary, ABC

Impressions: 264,487,393

Interruption Rate: 1.45%

Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 93%, Local 5%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $975,349

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $452,467

4) Ghosts, CBS

Impressions: 219,957,721

Interruption Rate: 2.29%

Attention Index: 106 (6% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 93%, Local 5%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $744,471

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

5) Kids Baking Championship, Food Network

Impressions: 217,498,043

Interruption Rate: 1.77%

Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $461,160

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

* Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands *

Impressions: The total impressions within all U.S. households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD plus OTT, and Local.

Attention Score: Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index: Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Impression Types: Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-Network Value: Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-Network Spend: The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live: A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local: A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD: This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load).

OTT: On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).