Magnolia Network Linear Channel Debuts January 5

The linear version of Discovery and Joanna and Chip Gaines's Magnolia Network debuts today (January 5) as a rebrand of the DIY Network.

The service will officially take over the feed of Discovery’s DIY Network at 9 p.m., according to network officials. The linear channel will join Magnolia Network's digital on-demand offering currently streaming on Discovery Plus.

The rebranded service will feature episodes from original series such as Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Restoration Road with Clint Harp and Home Work, according to network officials.

DIY shows Maine Cabin Masters, Barnwood Builders, Restoring Galveston and Bargain Mansions will remain on the service, said Magnolia Network officials.

“It wasn’t long ago that watching TV meant time together as a family. It was a place where people of all ages could gather and be informed, entertained, and inspired by the kind of honest, authentic programming that brings people closer,” said Chip and Joanna Gaines in a statement. “That’s what we’ve set out to build with Magnolia Network, and we’ve been amazed by the stories and storytellers we’ve found, people whose lives are living proof that our world is full of beauty, hope, courage, and curiosity. We can’t wait to see these stories brought to life on cable, and we’re hopeful about the impact it might have—to help reclaim the best of what television can be.”

Magnolia Network original series premiering on cable throughout the month of January include:

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home -- January 5

The Lost Kitchen -- January 6

Mind for Design -- January 8

The Johnnyswim Show -- January 8

Home Work -- January 8

Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines -- January 9

Zoë Bakes -- January 9

Family Dinner -- January 9 (double episode premieres each week in January)

Restoration Road with Clint Harp -- January 11 ■