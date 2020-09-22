Magnite Names Evans to New Post of COO

Magnite, the sell-side ad platform formed by the merger of Rubicon Project and Telaria, named Katie Evans chief operating officer, a new position.

Evans, who had been general manager of CTV at Magnite, was chief operating officer at Telaria. She will be responsible for scaling Magnite’s global service operations and overseeing client operations, technical operations and business intelligence.

“Magnite is focused on effectively scaling, standardizing processes, and driving consistent support across our omnichannel solutions for global clients and we are fortunate to have Katie lead those efforts as COO,” said Magnite CEO Michael Barrett. “Katie deeply understands the complexities of CTV and programmatic and will play a central role in improving outcomes for our partners. Katie’s experience rounds out our strong leadership team and I’m excited to see what we will accomplish.”

“I’m looking forward to working more closely with Michael and the executive team to grow and strengthen Magnite,” said Evans. “The recent merger of Telaria and Rubicon Project to build Magnite brought together many great people, technology and partners. As COO I’m determined to highlight those synergies and find ways for our team to work smarter on behalf of our clients.”