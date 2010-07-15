Magna Sees Slightly Stronger Ad Revenues

MagnaGlobal, part of ad buyer Mediabrands, raised its

forecast for U.S. ad revenues in 2010 to 2.1% from 1.6%.

The forecast excludes the impact of the Olympics and

elections on spending. With those factored in, ad revenue should be up 3.4% in

2010.

Magna sees national television, led by national cable,

growing at 4.9% to $35.4 billion, slightly more than its earlier estimate.

Local television will grow 9.6% to $18.5 billion, bouncing back from a 13.6%

decline in 2009.

Magna's prediction for 2010 is based on continued

improvement in the economy and the absence of a double-dip of recessionary

conditions.

Over the longer term, Magna Global is forecasting 3.6%

annualized growth between 2010 and 2015. Its earlier forecast called for 3.5%

growth.

MagnaGlobal expects national television to grow 6.5%

annually from 2010 to 2015 and local TV to be up 4.2% annually over the same

time span.