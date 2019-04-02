Magna Names Benowitz President, U.S.

Media buying veteran Dani Benowitz has been named U.S. president at Magna, a new position.

Benowitz had been executive VP, integrated investment at Magna, the centralized investment and intelligence unit of IPG’s MediaBrands division.

In her new role, she will be the senior media negotiator for MediaBrands in the U.S. market. She will also lead Magna’s intelligence unit and its innovation unit.

Benowitz will report to Magna’s global president Andy Zonfrillo and continue to work out of the company’s New York headquarters,

“This is a well-deserved promotion, that will be welcomed across our organization, and in the industry overall,” said IPG Mediabrands chair and CEO, Philippe Krakowsky. “Dani is recognized as a strong and smart negotiator by major media owners. She is the consummate partner to our agency teams. Dani is also a change agent, who has never been afraid to challenge industry conventions, which is why I am confident she will lean in to our efforts to increasingly use data to inform our understanding of audiences, as well as our marketplace decisions.”

Benowitz joined IPG in 2003 as a VP at UM. She joined Magna in 2016. She also worked at Mindshare, J. Walter Thompson and Grey.

“There are many conversations about measurement and standardization happening this pre-upfront season and those are important work streams for the future of television,” Benowitz said.

“However, when I think about our clients and what is important to them, the first thing that comes to mind is delivering the right message to the right person in environments where specific audience segments are most receptive to the message,” Benowitz said. "At IPG Mediabrands, we are strongly positioned with our data set – powered by Acxiom – to move us towards buying inventory in this Upfront based on High Value Audiences. People-based audience buying for linear, Addressable and OTT will be a large part of that strategy, and I am excited to be leading that charge on behalf of our clients, and in partnership with the teams at our agencies.”