Magna Makes OTT Ad Deal With Roku

Pursuing viewers who are watching video over the top, major media agency Magna says it made a deal with Roku that will enable it to deliver targeted advertising during streaming programming.

The deal gives Magna accelerated access to Roku’s advanced advertising capabilities, including precision targeting, programmatic workflows, interactivity and audience measurement.

With more viewing moving away from traditional linear networks, media buyers are working to reach consumer via digital video and on-demand programming.

During last year’s upfront, Magna made a big deal with YouTube that meant some of its clients' ad dollars that had gone to TV would go instead to Google Preferred, a package of YouTube’s most watched original videos.

Magna says a number of its clients are already doing business with Roku. Those include BMW, Coca-Cola, Hershey, MillerCoors, JetBlue, Dunkin Donuts, Charles Schwab, IHOP, Sony Pictures Entertainment and Office Depot.

“Last year, we made a concerted effort to provide marketers with viable sight, sound and motion opportunities beyond linear television,” said David Cohen, president, North America at Magna. “Now, we’re continuing to diversify the mix, transcending audience demographics while leveraging data in a new and exciting way through our partnership with Roku. They offer the most sophisticated OTT advertising path to reaching customers.”

Roku represented 48% of monthly active streaming players. Ad-supported programming is the fastest-growing segment on Roku.

“By integrating advanced ad technologies directly into our TV operating system, Roku is able to offer advertisers the most advanced ad capabilities in OTT,” said Scott Rosenberg VP of advertising at Roku. “This partnership accelerates our work with IPG Mediabrands, and opens the door to close collaboration on new ad products in 2017.”