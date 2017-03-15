Maggie Malina Named Head of Scripted at MTV, VH1

Maggie Malina has been named head of scripted for MTV and VH1. She will continue to report to Amy Doyle, general manager of MTV, VH1 and Logo Group and will continue to work out of New York.

As head of scripted for VH1, Malina launched some of the network’s biggest successes including Hit the Floor, Single Ladies and CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story. She’s also responsible for its critically acclaimed new hit series The Breaks and the upcoming Daytime Divas starring Vanessa Williams.

Malina’s history with Viacom started at MTV where she oversaw original movies. She later was executive producer for MTV’s first original movie trilogy My Super Psycho Sweet 16.

“Maggie is an exceptional creative with an ability to predict pop culture hits,” said Doyle. “Her expertise in producing seminal young adult stories will serve as the perfect complement to our robust slate of live and unscripted content.”

Malina’s career began in feature films at legendary producer Gale Anne Hurd’s Pacific Western Productions where she worked her way up to VP.

“The opportunity to produce innovative programming for the MTV audience is why I started working in television,” said Malina. “I’m thrilled to come back as part of Chris [McCarthy, president of MTV, VH1 and Logo] and Amy’s team, while continuing the great run we’re having.”