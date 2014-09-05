Maggie Gyllenhaal Joins WICT Luncheon Program

Women in Cable Telecommunications said that SundanceTV president Sarah Barnett is the honorary chair of the WICT Touchstones Luncheon, taking place on Monday, Sept. 15, and that she will introduce Maggie Gyllenhaal, the star of SundanceTV miniseries The Honorable Woman, who will deliver remarks at the event.

The luncheon is a highlight of the WICT Leadership Conference held Sept. 15-16 at the Marriott Marquis in New York City in conjunction with Cable's Diversity Week 2014. SundanceTV is the premier sponsor of the luncheon. The luncheon will celebrate the 2014 Woman of the Year, Christine Driessen of ESPN; and Woman to Watch honorees, Jennifer Mirgorod of Turner Broadcasting System Inc. (programmer) and Deborah Picciolo of Time Warner Cable Inc. (operator).

